Workers compensation insurance rates in the First State decrease for a fourth year in a row.The Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau approved the rate…
The cost of Workers Compensation insurance in Delaware is going down for the second straight year.Delaware’s Department of Insurance reports workers’ comp…
There will be a decrease in Workers Compensation Insurance Rates, effective December 1.The Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau recently approved the rate…
First State business owners will see their workers compensation insurance rates go up by more than 7 percent Dec. 1. Insurance Commissioner Karen Weldin…
Outside contractors say a proposal to raise workers compensation insurance rates by nearly 15 percent is off base compared to their analyses. The three…
The Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau is proposing double-digit increases for workers compensation insurance rates after state officials dropped prices…