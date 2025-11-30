Delaware sees increase in providers offering workers' compensation since June

Delaware’s Department of Labor saw an increase in providers offering workers’ compensation between June and November.

That’s because of a Senate Bill passed earlier this year that addressed Delaware’s insurance premiums, which were some of the highest in the nation, according to The Office of Worker’s Compensation administrator Allison Stein.

She said previous solutions overcompensated.

“So, a lot of providers did not want to treat because it was not financially feasible for them to do so,” Stein said. “There's a lot more involved in a worker's comp case than a normal office visit. So this is a one-time correction to boost those costs back up to a [financially] reasonable cost.”

When there are more providers enrolled, it’s easier for workers to receive care because they do not have to seek out additional authorization.

In other words, pre-authorization gets claimants into their doctors’ offices quicker.

Stein called the bill an obvious win for Delaware’s working population.

“It's important that if a worker is injured, that they get immediate care and they get care quickly,” Stein said. “There's nothing worse than having been hurt on the job and having to wait and wait and wait to get pre-authorization to go see a doctor.”

The Office saw an increase of about 200 providers enrolled after Gov. Matt Meyer signed a Senate Bill into law that adjusted reimbursement rates.

Enrolled providers have to take continuing education courses and have up-to-date licenses and malpractice insurance.

About 1,500 providers are currently enrolled statewide, and Stein added she expects to see another increase in enrollment once the law goes into effect in January.