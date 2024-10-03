New law revamps Delaware Workplace Safety Program to increase eligibility

A new law is set to expand access to the Delaware Workplace Safety Program (WSP), ensuring more employers can protect their workers.

Senate Bill 306, championed by State Sen. Nicole Poore (D-New Castle), removes the previous threshold that required employers to pay at least $3,100 in annual workers’ compensation premiums to participate in WSP.

Now, WSP eligibility is directly tied to the newly revised Experience Rating Plan, which currently means employers with $5,000 or more in workers compensation premiums over a three-year period will automatically qualify.

“By lowering the eligibility threshold, it’s going to lead to approximately 2,100 additional policies being experience related, and about 2,600 more becoming eligible for the workplace safety program. That is a significant enhancement for our businesses," Poore said.

She says Delaware’s Department of Insurance and Compensation Rating Bureau were huge proponents of this legislation, as well as the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

“They could identify that changes needed to be made and also that there would be cost savings along the line. But the reality to this is also incentivizing our businesses to provide good work environments for their employees."

Delaware’s Workplace Safety Program allows businesses to earn premium discounts up to 19% by ensuring employers are providing a safe and healthy working environment for their employees.

In 2023, WSP saved participating companies a combined $5.6 million, and the new threshold is expected to increase participation in the program by 15%.

The Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau has filed the revised Experience Rating Plan with the new premium eligibility, which is set to take effect on Dec. 1, 2024.

You can find more information about Delaware's Workplace Safety Program here.