-
High ozone levels which cause respiratory issues in the summer months are not a big problem in winter, but that that does not mean everyone can breathe…
-
A major winter storm will touch down in Delaware Friday night. Between 12 to 18 inches of snow is expected in New Castle County and the northern half of…
-
State climatologist Dan Leathers says that given the number of recent days that have been 20 to 30 degrees above normal, this month is well on its way to…
-
Motorists wary of the snowfall this winter will have a way to track cleared roads before heading outside. DelDOT demonstrated a new feature on its app on…