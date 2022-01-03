Heavy snow means heavy work for DelDOT this evening

Road conditions throughout central and southern Delaware remain poor, with some areas like Ellendale seeing around a foot of total snowfall . In Dover, around 8-9 inches of snow accumulated over the day.

Snowfall was much more mild in Northern Delaware, with most parts of Wilmington and Newark reporting less than an inch of snow.

DelDOT has been working since early this morning to plow major roads in an attempt to keep travel relatively safe. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says it’s been a constant battle, as snow keeps falling right after a road gets plowed.

McLeod says the snow is expected to stop this evening, making the plower’s jobs easier, but those planning on heading out tomorrow still need to be wary.

“Really the second act of this storm is the very, very cold air that has moved in also,” he says. “And we do expect freezing temperatures overnight. And even with the clear road surface then comes the danger of icy conditions.”

McLeod adds clearing all the roads could take some time, as crews have been so busy clearing major throughways, many rural roads haven’t yet seen a snow plow.

Heavy snowfall in Delaware’s southern two counties forced many DART bus routes in Kent and Sussex to be suspended until tomorrow.

McLeod says they don’t want to leave any folks stranded.

“You know, our customer service has been responding to calls all day, ensuring that we’re helping anyone that needs help and if their route has been impacted — finding a way to get them to where they need to be.”

McLeod says DART staff have been on standby with SUV’s to help get people home if they may have used the bus this morning.

DART's customer service number is (800) 652-DART (3278)

McLeod says buses should be back up and running tomorrow morning, and warns drivers to remain careful.

DelDOT will start salting the roads tonight as well to prevent a major buildup of ice, but McLeod says people should still drive slowly, and leave plenty of room between the car in front of them.

Luckily, the forecast begins to clear up tomorrow, with sunny skies across the state, and warmer days throughout the rest of the week.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.