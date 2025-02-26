It's pothole season in Delaware

Winter is winding down, but it's left a little something for drivers throughout the state - potholes.

As spring-like temperatures pop up this week, potholes on Delaware roads are a reminder of the cold and wet winter the state has seen - and DelDOT is aware they are becoming a problem,

DelDOT Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod says residents are already reporting pothole issues

"Just over the past two weeks, we've really seen an uptick in potholes reporting with several hundred being reported into the department. It is not hyperbole to say that these things can appear overnight in some cases so we're not always aware of them. So anyone can call pound 77 from their mobile phone," said McLeod.

McLeod notes DelDOT’s goal is to address potholes within 48 hours of being reported because they know they can be problematic to vehicles by possibly causing flat tires or bent wheel rims.

DelDOT has already filled some potholes reported. When a pothole gets filled at this point in the year, it is done by crews using a cold patch used when the surface has been cold, but it’s a temporary fix with a permanent repair in the future.

McLeod says they understand the work of filling potholes is really just beginning.

"We still think we're on the cusp of really seeing the worst of potholes again, given the conditions we've seen this winter, obviously, very, very cold temperatures, and that precipitation, when we see that freeze thaw cycle happen that's really what does the most damage to that asphalt specifically," said McLeod.

He expects it will be a very active pothole season with crews on pothole patrol in March.

McLeod notes even during mild winters moisture gets through cracks in asphalt and concrete causing potholes, so it’s not just years like this one with snow and freezing temperatures that cause problems.