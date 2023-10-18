Phillies fans rally in Wilmington as team heads to Arizona with chance to clinch World Series berth

The Rally for Red October Bus Tour hit Wilmington Wednesday as the Phillies continue their postseason run.

First State Phillies’ fans were excited to root for their Phightins’ as well as hang out with the Phillie Phanatic while also collecting rally towels and cheer posters.

Former Phillies Milt Thompson and Mickey Mornandini were also there, and Morandini is just as excited as the fans.

"Fans have been unbelievable, and the team's playing really well,” said Morandini. “Hopefully we can go to Arizona take care of business and get ready for the World Series."

Matt from Wilmington also took the opportunity to celebrate the Phillies and spur on Philly’s other teams.

"Love every second of it. We need more of this Flyers, Eagles, Sixers. Come on, we need it all, every team," said Matt.

Joan, also from Wilmington, is cautiously optimistic as the Phillies head to Arizona with a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

"Let's hope. I'm superstitious with baseball so just one game at a time," said Joan.

There were also some recognizable Phillies fans on hand - like Gov. John Carney.

"The most amazing part about it I think from my perspective is just the coming together of all these folks from different walks of life to support our Phillies,” said Carney. “It's really amazing says a lot about how we can bring communities together around a team that we all support, and that's providing so much fun for us. Very cool."

Game 3 of the NLCS is Thursday afternoon with a 5:07 first pitch.