Three Wilmington men among five charged in multi-state fentanyl and cocaine investigation

Five face federal charges in a multi-state fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, David Weiss, announced the charges on Tuesday in Wilmington in a case that spreads through Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York.

The five men, three from Wilmington and two from New York, are charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and cocaine in the Wilmington metropolitan area.

They all face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a one-million-dollar fine.

Weiss says the overdose death of 50-year-old Chester County, Pennsylvania in November was the starting point for this case

"This investigation begins with a double overdose in Chester County, PA and ends with a search of residence in the Bronx, NY by New York State Police hazmat team members,” said Weiss. “As such this case might offer some insight into the current dangers of the drug trade in the United States."

Weiss adds the two New York men supplied the fentanyl and cocaine to Delaware with one partnering with Delaware distributors.

Weiss says in some cases they would deal the drugs, and in other cases they would bury them near Hockessin.

"The two would drive to a nearby densely wooded area off West Rolling Mill Road where drugs would be removed and buried in the woods. At various times the drugs stashed in the woods would be accessed by the Delaware distributors," said Weiss.

Weiss notes that 12 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of Xylazine, cocaine, cooking materials, $31,000 in U.S. currency, and other drug making materials were found in a Bronx, NY home.

Four arrests (Henri Sosa-Gomez, 36, New York, NY, Jamel Romero, 30, New York, NY, Leonel Abreu-Montero, 31, Wilmington, DE, Arison Hernandez-Acevado, 31, Wilmington, DE) were made in January, and the fifth suspect - Christian Sanchez of Wilmington - is a fugitive according to Weiss.