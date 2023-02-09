A concert series honoring Clifford Brown kicks off in Wilmington

The year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown gets underway Friday night.

Cityfest, Inc.’s concert series starts at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on 705 North Market Street with a night of love songs.

It’s titled “How Do You Sing Love?”, and tickets are available to attend in person or virtually.

The price is $15 for general admission and $10 for ages 18 and under and 65 and over.

The City of Wilmington’s Director of Cultural Affair Tina Betz says there will be different styles of performers at Friday’s concert.

"We will have a number of different singers primarily- some singer-songwriters - who will be performing songs that speak to how they sing love. So there will be a wide range of musical styles from R&B to semi-classical to rock of course ballad for 'How Do You Sing Love?'"

The performers will be accompanied by Clifford Brown House Band.

The Clifford Brown Year-Round concert series showcases local musicians in the months leading to the 36th annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival in Rodney Square this summer. The series continues in March and April.

Betz says this concert series was essentially born during the height of the pandemic.

"We did a virtual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, and what we learned is that the people who enjoyed that virtual offering were interested in continuing to have something done on a more regular basis."

Friday’s show starts at 7 pm. Tickets are available at buytickets.at/cityfest.