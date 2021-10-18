Widener Law

-
The federal government announced settlements with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family that runs it this week. The First State still has its…
-
Congress is considering legislation that could lead to fewer bankruptcy filings in Delaware.The bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House would stop…
-
If you’re a proponent of the federal government taking a more active role in preventing climate change, you may be a little less hopeful following this…
-
A split decision by the Supreme Court Thursday blocks some undocumented immigrants in Delaware from working legally in the state. President Obama…
-
President Obama’s historic visit to Cuba this week put the spotlight back on the effort to normalize relations between the U.S and that Communist island…
-
Some of the top members of Liberia’s legal community are in First State to learn more about how the law and courts operate here.Members of Liberian…
-
The Mid-Atlantic Environmental Law Center, representing environmental watchdog group Food and Water Watch, says it’s discovered that Mountaire’s poultry…
-
Delaware’s only law school now stands on its own - and has a new dean to guide it. Widener Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla visits The Green to discuss…
-
The new dean of Widener University Delaware Law School is settling in.Rod Smolla took over Delaware Law earlier this month – just as it separated from…
-
The First State’s only law school is opening a new chapter in its history.Widener University’s Delaware Law School Wednesday celebrated its official…