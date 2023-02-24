Widener University appoints a new dean for its Delaware Law School

Widener University’s Delaware Law School will have a new dean.

Todd Clark takes over as dean starting on July 1.

He will lead all aspects of the law school including academics, operations, and community engagement.

Clark previously served as senior associate dean of Academic Affairs and professor of law at St. Thomas University College of Law in Florida.

Clark is a tenured professor at St. Thomas University, specializing in corporate governance, contracts, employment discrimination, hip hop law, and sports law.

“We are excited to welcome Todd Clark to Delaware Law School,” said Widener President Stacey Robertson. “His oversight of STU’s academic success, bar preparation, and student health and wellness programs have uniquely prepared him to be dean of Delaware Law. His energetic leadership and vision for legal education aligns with Widener’s relentless commitment to student success. I am confident he is a bold, collaborative leader who will not only engage with students and faculty, but also the Delaware legal community – which is highly populated with our alumni.”

He also has co-chaired the Center for Pandemic, Disaster, and Quarantine Research, and he was recognized last year as professor of the year for first-year students and the school’s upper-level division.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next dean of Delaware Law School,” said Clark. “This is a school that has launched the careers of thousands of distinguished legal professionals, particularly in Delaware and the surrounding region. I am excited to be joining the First State and look forward to meeting the students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and friends who make up the proud Delaware Law community. I am confident we will accomplish great things together.”

In a statement, Clark adds he’s excited about leveraging Widener’s expertise in corporate law and its focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging to further expand the scope of the school’s influence.