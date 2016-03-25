Delaware Law Professor Reflects on Cuba Visit

President Obama’s historic visit to Cuba this week put the spotlight back on the effort to normalize relations between the U.S and that Communist island nation. While the United States 54-year trade embargo of Cuba remains in place – work to open doors between the two countries have been moving forward at a strong pace since December of last year when Obama announced his plan to push toward normal relations.

Among the opportunities that push created came at Widener University Delaware Law School – which earlier this year took a group of student to Cuba for three days as part of its new Business Transactions in Emerging Economies – created in part to take advantage of the opening in Cuba.

Professor John Culhane lead the Delaware Law group that made the trip and he spoke with The Green this week about the trip and what he and the students took away from it.