Most insurance carriers in Delaware have vowed to not change their vaccine insurance policies

With federal changes coming, the Delaware Department of Insurance is letting residents know about carrier’s intentions when it comes to insurance coverage for immunizations.

Aetna CVS Health, AmeriHealth Caritas, Delaware First Health, Highmark, and UnitedHealthcare have all stated they will continue to offer vaccine coverage.

Cigna hasn’t shared commitments with the Department of Insurance as of Wednesday, but it’s a member of America’s Health Insurance Plans.

"They are all members of AHIP, which is the American Health Insurance Plans, the national organization. They have committed to ongoing coverage for vaccines to ensure that people have access, and that they're affordable for, especially yet, during this year, the respiratory virus season,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “So we're encouraging all Delawareans to talk to their healthcare providers about vaccines, to determine what's best for them."

Navarro notes that DOI will work with state partners to make sure vaccine coverages are not diminished, and that insurers must provide adequate access to immunizations offered.

He adds it’s so important because vaccines save lives and money by preventing costly diseases and conditions, which keeps insurance and care affordable.

"This is the commercial market, which is the ACA and small and large group markets. I do think that some of the other larger groups will fall suit. I can't say for certainty what's going to happen with Medicaid, we don't regulate that or Medicare or state-funded insurance," said Navarro.

Navarro notes it was important to get the carrier's intentions about vaccine coverage out because his office has been fielding questions from residents concerned that they would lose vaccine coverage and access.