The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Monday. And the state hopes that eases the minds of some vaccine hesitant Delawareans. A…
Delaware reaches a major COVID vaccination milestone.The CDC says 70.1% of residents over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose.That gets Delaware to…
The First State fell short of its goal to deliver 18,000 vaccine doses at Dover International Speedway last week.But the Delaware Emergency Management…
Delaware healthcare workers continue to receive the coronavirus vaccine, days after the state accepted its first shipment of doses. Roughly 750 Delaware…
Delaware is among just a handful of states that have started vaccinations in nursing homes. Some long-term care facility staff in Delaware are getting the…
State officials say two more people have died from the flu in Delaware, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths this season to four. The two most…