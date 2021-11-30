Delaware DOC to allow children to visit inmates in-person

With children now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Delaware’s Department of Correction is allowing those under 18 to visit inmates in-person.

The policy change is effective immediately, and visiting children must be accompanied by an adult visitor.

Inmate visits are limited to either one adult or one adult and one child.

All in-person inmate visits must be scheduled in advance through the facility and all visits are subject to COVID-19 screening.

The DOC emphasizes that video visitation is available at all state prison facilities, and it was expanded early in the pandemic. It’s a safe way to keep families connected if you have any worries about COVID.

Adult in-person inmate visits were restarted in March after being suspended late last fall for a second time in 2020.

The latest change in visitation policy is the first time children have been allowed to enter a DOC facility since the start of the pandemic.

Inmate visitation procedures and instructions are on the DOC website.

