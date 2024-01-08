Div. of Public Health: Potential measles exposure in Delaware

Delaware’s Division of Public Health is reporting a potential measles exposure.

The potential measles exposure was at a Delaware health care facility. According to DPH, an unvaccinated individual sought care at the Delaware facility while infectious on December 29th.

The measles case was confirmed on January 5th by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

DPH says it is acting to quickly identify and prevent the spread of the disease with officials working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

DPH is also checking their vaccination status, warning them about potential exposure, and issuing quarantine and exclusion orders where necessary.

DPH is also educating health care providers about measles symptoms, and what to do if they see a potential case.

If people have not received both doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine, DPH strongly recommends they do so, and if you’re unsure of your vaccination status, you can visit the Delvax public portal to check.

Early measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye lasting two to four days prior to rash which occurs three to five days after symptoms begin.

The rash usually appears on the face and spreads down the body.

The virus is transmitted by direct contact or airborne when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and measles can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.