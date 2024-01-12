Ted Blunt, former Wilmington City Council President, dies at the age of 80

Former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt has died.

According to a statement from his family, Blunt passed away at home surrounded by family late Thursday night.

He’s survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice, his brother John, sister Catherine, and his three daughters Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Thea, and Marla, two sons-in-law, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Blunt served on Wilmington City Council for 24 years including two terms as Wilmington City Council President.

In a statement, current Council President Trippi Congo calls Blunt one of the city’s greatest leaders and public servants.

Congo notes that during Blunt’s leadership, student scholarships were made available citywide, hours were extended at five community centers, and elementary schools in the city received funds to address at-risk students’ needs.

Sen. Chris Coons in a statement says Blunt helped him believe it was possible to be in politics and still not lose sight of what matters to you the most – your family.

Sen. Tom Carper released a statement saying Blunt had a remarkable life, and Delaware is a better place because of his work and devotion to the First State.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki also released a statement saying Blunt, "led by example and, with selflessness and grace, worked to forge consensus among his Council colleagues and create partnerships for the good of his constituents Citywide. With a smile as big as his heart, he was a rare politician who seemingly had not one single enemy."

Blunt was 80 years old.