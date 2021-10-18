-
Milford is cleaning up after a heavy thunderstorm Thursday, And the National Weather Service confirms it did spawn a tornado south of Harrington.Several…
There were three tornado warnings in Delaware Monday, but no touchdown has been confirmed.National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Haines says a…
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for the new Delaware Resilience fund.The state established the fund to assist…
Gov. John Carney signed an executive order Thursday creating a fund for people whose homes were affected by recent storms.State officials say more than…
The National Weather Service confirms Friday’s severe weather in and around Wilmington did spawn the state’s third tornado in a week. This EF-1 tornado…
The National Weather Service says a second tornado did touch down in First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm. It says this second EF-1 tornado started…
Last week’s tornadoes left some damage in Sussex County, but officials say it’s probably not enough to qualify for federal relief.State, county and…
The National Weather Service now says two tornadoes touched down in Delaware during the storm early Monday morning.The F2 twister with 120 mph winds that…
Clean up efforts in Southern Sussex County continue in the wake of Monday morning’s F2 tornado that roared through the towns of Laurel and Bethel. The Red…
It was a tornado that caused damage in parts of Southern Sussex County early Monday morning.The National Weather Service confirms an F2 tornado traveled…