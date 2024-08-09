Marshallton hit with EF1 tornado on Thursday night

A confirmed tornado hit Delaware Thursday night as the remnant of Debby rolled by the state.

The tornado occurred near Marshallton around 7:12 PM according to the National Weather Service.

"It was on the ground for about a mile, lasted just a couple of minutes. The estimated peak wind speeds were up to 95 mph, and with those same storms that one of which produced the tornado they were producing heavy rainfall across portions of Northern New Castle County and which went even farther north up into Chester County Pennsylvania," said Alex Staarmann National Weather Service Meteorologist.

Staarmann adds the highest recorded rain total during the storm as of 2 pm Friday afternoon was 5.5 inches 5 miles north of Newark near the Pennsylvania state line.

"The heavy rainfall resulted in quite a bit of roadway flooding primarily between Wilmington and Newark also up north towards the state line, and like I said up into Chester County but I believe there are also a couple reports that were south of I-95 closer to the canal," said Staarmann.

Starting Saturday, Staarmann notes Delaware will see dry weather until next Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.