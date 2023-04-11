Volunteers wanted to help Sussex County residents affected by the April 1 tornado

The United Way of Delaware and other community partners join together to help those affected by the tornado that hit Sussex County earlier this month.

They’re trying to round up volunteers to help clean up homes hit during the April 1 E-F3 tornado from Bridgeville to Greenwood and Ellendale.

Any volunteers that can help this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8am-noon or noon-to-4pm, or in both shifts will be helpful, especially those who have vehicles and tools that can help with hauling and lifting.

Those with heavy equipment that can help with the cleanup are asked to designate it on the signup page for the volunteering efforts at the United Way of Delaware’s website.

The volunteering signup page is here. https://volunteer.uwde.org/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=8699

Sarah Carter works with the United Way of Delaware in community engagement and philanthropy in Sussex County.

"We do have some local neighbors, and the Department of Agriculture said that we can schedule times with them to move some of the vegetative debris. But it has to be scheduled,” said Carter. “So we need to make sure that when we get those volunteers - the ones that have that heavy equipment - that we coordinate with them to make sure that that's done efficiently."

Carter notes special arrangements can also be made for groups over 10 to volunteer on other days if that works better for the group.

She says you can still help if you can’t physically make it to volunteer.

"If you don't have the ability to come down to Sussex, at least consider making a donation to the fund so that we can help these families for what's not covered, which is seeming to be a lot," said Carter.

You can make your donations here: https://uwde.org/give-online/care-4-sussex/