A second version of a Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll hike was approved by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission Wednesday. Starting May 1,…
Officials presented a proposed toll hike for the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the public Tuesday.The increase would go into effect March 1.The Delaware…
Drivers crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge will likely pay more for tolls starting this spring.A proposed toll hike by the Delaware River & Bay…
It was busy holiday weekend on First State roadways according to toll plazas data from Delaware’s Department of Transportation. DelDOT says Labor Day…
Fewer motorists were on the road in Delaware during the Fourth of July holiday this year, according to DelDOT toll numbers. Last year, more than 1 million…
The Fourth of July weekend was a busy one on the roads in the First State.DelDOT reports 648,583 cars passed through the state’s three major toll plazas –…