The Music School of Delaware

-
Serafin Summer Music returns live next week with a three- week Chamber Music Festival. The schedule offers seven concerts open to the public, live and…
-
Beethoven’s upcoming 250th birthday will be recognized locally this month.Serafin and Friends will celebrate the master pianist and composer Ludwig van…
-
Summer is the time for outdoor concerts, and a new festival is offering over a weeks’ worth later this month. It’s called the Serafin Summer Music…
-
The University of Delaware Department of Music hosts a preview of this summer’s chamber music festival Serafin Summer Music this week.Kate Ransom is the…