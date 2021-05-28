Arts Playlist: Serafin Summer Music’s Chamber Music Festival

Serafin Summer Music returns live next week with a three- week Chamber Music Festival.

The schedule offers seven concerts open to the public, live and live streamed from the Concert Hall at The Music School of Delaware in Wilmington.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist Serafin Summer Music’s artistic director Kate Ransom chats with our Kelli Steele about these concerts and their themes.

“Oh we’re so excited - first of all to connect again with audiences and for our 22 artists coming in from all over the country," said Ransom. "We’re very delighted to be able to collaborate together again. It’s been a very long 14 or 15 months and we’ve all missed it - audiences and performers - alike.”

Last year’s Chamber Music Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year, it’s back with seven concerts between June 4 and June 19.

Ransom says each concert has its own theme and includes artists from Philly, Chicago, New York and even Norway.

She notes everyone who purchases tickets also gets access to Serafins Backstage:

"That’s something new this time around. We wanted to add something extra," said Ransom. "For ticket holders, they’re going to be invited to a behind-the-scenes chat by Zoom with the artists that week. So each week, they’ll be a Serafins Backstage program and with a ticket purchase, the patrons will get access to those special Zoom gatherings (at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings each week)"

The festival opens Friday, June 4, 2021 with an all-Gershwin program ending with Rhapsody in Blue for piano solo.

On Saturday, June 5, there will be a Sibling Rivalry performance featuring three violin/sibling pairs. And then Songs of Norway will be the Sunday, June 6 performance.

You can get tickets for all the performances are availabe online.

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





