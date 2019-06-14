Arts Playlist: Serafin Summer Music Festival debuts this month

Summer is the time for outdoor concerts, and a new festival is offering over a weeks’ worth later this month.

It’s called the Serafin Summer Music Festival.

“The Serafin Summer Music Festival is a brand new festival that’s happening, as you said, this summer. We start on June 20 and we go until June 30. And all the concerts are held at the Music School of Delaware in Wilmington,” said Gus Mercante, the manager of the Serafin Summer Music Festival.

Mercante notes this festivalfills the void left by the Delaware Chamber Music Festival, which was discontinued after its June 2017 concerts.

“So there’s a real need for this festival and we’re just so excited to bring it," said Mercante. "We have 8 concerts and 18 artists from around the country coming to do these 8 very diverse programs.”

Mercante says the artists performing are coming from Oklahoma, Kentucky, Atlanta, Florida and New York. Other performers from the University of Delaware and The Music School of Delaware are also involved. Mercante will also be performing

All performances will be held at The Music School of Delaware, Wilmington Branch, 4101 N. Washington Street, Wilmington, DE.

Season subscriptions are $135 for all 8 performances, 4-pack of tickets are $70 and single tickets are $20. Purchase tickets by clicking here or calling (302) 762-1132.

For more information, click here.

