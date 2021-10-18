-
The Delaware Contemporary - like many art institutions – closed for a good part of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.Now, with a new year comes new…
-
The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington is one of many art institutions and museums closed since March by coronavirus pandemic. The Delaware Contemporary…
-
Museums across Delaware are getting creative during the Coronavirus pandemic. While it’s been shut down, staff at The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington…
-
The coronavirus pandemic forced arts organizations and museums across the First State to close, but for some that doesn’t mean being completely cut off…
-
Amphibian Relationships by Chinese Contemporary artist No. 223 - a.k.a. Lin Zhipeng- is now on display at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington. The…
-
An art museum in Wilmington has a new executive director. Leslie Shaffer has been named executive director of The Delaware Contemporary on Wilmington’s…
-
The Delaware Contemporary hosts the 2019 Gretchen Hupfel Symposium next month in Wilmington. The May 18, 2019 event is called Immanent Realms: Light,…
-
The Delaware Contemporary plans to launch its 40th Anniversary celebration in January with an exhibition featuring its founder Rick Rothrock and long-time…
-
The Delaware Contemporary is hosting its Annual Holiday Craft Show and Taste of the Holidays Friday as part of Wilmington’s December Art Loop.“Our Annual…
-
The Delaware Contemporary is introducing a new concept at its Wilmington Riverfront home. It’s called the Draper Experiment, and it invites artists to…