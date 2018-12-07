Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary set to celebrate its 40th Anniversary

The Delaware Contemporary plans to launch its 40th Anniversary celebration in January with an exhibition featuring its founder Rick Rothrock and long-time supporter Stan Smokler.

Kathrine Page is The Delaware Contemporary’s Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art.

She says it started back in the early 70’s when Rothrock spearheaded development of an artist collaborative called the “ArtSquad:”

“It was created and designed for a participatory and environmental art installations throughout Wilmington. And later, he jotted some notes, I think they were on a small napkin or something like that, that many said wouldn’t take root,” Page said.

Page says those notes did take root and eventually led to the establishment of The Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts, now The Delaware Contemporary.

The new exhibit featuring work by Rothrock and Stan Smokler is called “Origins.” The exhibition will be on display in the Carole Bieber and Marc Ham Gallery from January 8, 2019 through April 22, 2019.

Also coming to The Delaware Contemporary's lobby in 2019 is “New Heights” by Erica Loustau.

“Loustau is an artist who is inspired by things that move, especially in clusters and in high places. And so this new installation, this new project, is called “New Heights.” And she is a keen observer of the murmurations of birds,” said Page

Page notes Loustau's sculptures’ take form in that organization and movement of avian flight.

That exhibit will be on display from January 11, 2019 through December 11, 2019.

