Arts Playlist: Gretchen Hupfel Symposium

The Delaware Contemporary hosts the 2019 Gretchen Hupfel Symposium next month in Wilmington.

The May 18, 2019 event is called Immanent Realms: Light, Images, Sound and it brings together a panel of experts in the fields of photography, technology and the performing arts.

The Delaware Contemporarys’ Gretchen Hupfel curator of Contemporary Art Kathrine Page says the day-long symposium will also feature an exhibit by Philadelphia-based multimedia artist John Singletary, “The Symposium will become the fulcrum. And so, it is called Light, Image, Sound, because John Singletary’s work is photography. And so this Symposium will address the intersection of visual stimuli.”

Page says Singletary’s work showcases the impact of changing technology and symposium aims to investigate the influence these changes are having.

Singletary's exhibition is called Anahata; it will be showcased in the Carole Bieber and Marc Ham Galllery.

Page went on to say that the nine panelists set to speak, will bring diverse perspectives to the Symposium, “We have scholars such as Carla Guerron Montero; she is a professor at the University of Delaware in cultural anthropology. And we’ve got Priscilla Smith; she’s also a professor at the University of Delaware. Her expertise is in material culture.”

