Amphibian Relationships by Chinese Contemporary artist No. 223 - a.k.a. Lin Zhipeng- is now on display at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.

The Delaware Contemporary’s Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art Kathrine Page says it features 40 new works created in both China and the United States.

Page concedes the exhibition's title is a little confusing, “You know - what does he mean Amphibian Relationships? Because that was my first question when Willie Yao [The Delaware Contemporary’s China Initiatives Creative-in-Residence and curator for Amphibian Relationships] presented his thesis to me; so I was confused because amphibians are animals that live in aquatic ecosystems.”

Page explains that the featured works in Amphibian Relationships touch on the question of duality in human relationships in a unique way, “ First when you walk in the Gallery, you’ll notice the installation - it has a band of pink that circumscribes the wall around the Gallery. And that serves as a backdrop in which the curator - Wiilie Yao wanted to install the photographs.”

Page adds the exhibition's presnetaton is also unique.

Page says Amphibian Relationships will beon display through October 31, 2019. She notes that it is the first solo exhibition of No. 223’s works in the United States.