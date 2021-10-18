-
Delaware named its 2022 Teacher of the Year this weekThe honor goes to Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School.Tabron is…
Delaware’s 2021 State Teacher of the Year wants to share her message about schools’ need to give students equitable access and opportunities. Kimberly…
Delaware’s 2020 Teacher of the year is an early childhood educator in the Colonial School District.Rebecca Vitelli is in her fourth year teaching…
The Delaware Department of Education announced Dana Bowe as Delaware’s 2019 Teacher of the Year this week. Bowe teaches kindergarten through second grade…
Sussex Tech High School is home Delaware’s 2018 Teacher of the Year.Virgina Forcucci received the honor Tuesday night at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.She…
Gov. Jack Markell (D) is stressing the necessity of a good teacher in a child’s life as he celebrates the crowning of a new Teacher of the Year in his…
A Brandywine School District teacher was named Delaware’s 2017 Teacher of the Year Tuesday night. Wendy Turner is a second grade teacher at Mount Pleasant…
A Smyrna School District fourth grade teacher is Delaware’s “Teacher of the Year”.Sandra Hall, who teaches at North Smyrna Elementary School, topped 18…