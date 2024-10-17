© 2024 Delaware Public Media
William Penn High School's Shelby Borst named Delaware’s 2025 Teacher of the Year

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:07 PM EDT
Courtesy the Delaware Department of Education

Shelby Borst of William Penn High School is named Delaware’s 2025 Teacher of the Year.

Borst teaches high school social studies for the Colonial School District and was one of 20 nominees for Delaware’s competitive Teacher of the Year award.

The application process involves submitting a portfolio for review by staff members of the Delaware Department of Education (DOE), classroom observations by DOE and former Teachers of the Year, followed by a final round of judging.

During her acceptance speech, Borst spoke largely to her fellow educators, encouraging them to include and uplift student voices in their teachings.

“I feel honored, and I'm sure you feel honored to be in the presence of such kind and charismatic and intellectual beings. They are our future and you are our future, and they deserve to be celebrated," Borst said.

She succeeds last year’s honoree Cory Hafer, an engineering teacher at Middletown High School, and will now address community groups, legislators and educational organizations as Delaware’s representative.

Borst made it her goal to dismantle systemic barriers causing racial and socioeconomic divides between her college preparatory and Advanced Placement history classes.

She actively worked to recruit students in all levels of social studies courses and met with counselors to identify candidates for AP courses who are historically underrepresented.

Through her work, she went from teaching two AP classes, to three, to five.

“I hope to serve as a Delaware State Teacher of the Year to represent all of you who care so deeply about our students and all of our students who deserve to have their names on the walls.”

She will receive a $5,000 grant to use for the educational benefit of her students, two person grants totaling an additional $5,000 and a full doctorate program from the University of Delaware and Wilmington University.

She will now go on to represent Delaware in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich
Related Content
  • Delaware's teacher of the year Cory Hafer alongside students at Middletown High.
    Education
    A conversation with Delaware’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Cory Hafer
    Sarah Petrowich
    Cory Hafer – an engineering and science teacher at Appoquinimink School District’s Middletown High – is Delaware’s teacher of the year.Hafer was selected from a pool of 20 candidates and plans to continue promoting the value of building connections with students and using restorative methods in the classroom.This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich went to Middletown High to talk with Hafer about being named teacher of the year and his approach as an educator.
