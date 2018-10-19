Seaford special ed. teacher earns First State's top teaching honor

The Delaware Department of Education announced Dana Bowe as Delaware’s 2019 Teacher of the Year this week.

Bowe teaches kindergarten through second grade for the Sussex County Orthopedic Program at West Seaford Elementary School

Her accomplishments include starting initiatives to build inclusiveness at her school, and being a champion of students with disabilities.

“My message is about inclusion. It’s awareness and acceptance for all individuals with special needs. But more than that it’s really appreciating those who might seem a little different or learn a little different from us.”

Bowe says her key to being a good special education teacher is asking questions.

“Well you have to constantly be learning. Each child is different and each of their needs are different. So it’s important that I constantly am researching and talking to therapists and reaching out for more resources to make sure each child is successful,” she said.

Bowe was chosen from a group of 20 charter and district teachers of the year. She gets a $5,000 grant to benefit her students and a total of $5,000 in personal grants from the General Assembly— as well as several grants and gifts from other institutions.

State Department of Ed officials say she’ll be responsible for representing all teachers in Delaware, and addressing community groups, business leaders and legislators about Delaware schools.

Bowe now goes on to compete against educators across the country for the title of National Teacher of the Year— sponsored by the Voya Foundation.



