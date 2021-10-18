-
The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” based on a fictional young adult novel, chronicles the events that lead to one teen’s suicide and contains depictions…
-
Legislation streamlining the training public school employees receive on issues like child sexual abuse, suicide prevention and bullying is now law. The…
-
The number of suicides surpasses the number of motor vehicle deaths in Delaware, and is nearly double the homicide rate. On average, two Delawareans take…
-
Governor Jack Markell signed new teen suicide prevention legislation into law Monday at Gunning Bedford Middle School in New Castle. House Bill 90 -…
-
In 2012, following a wave of suicide attempts by young people that swept across Kent and Sussex Counties, Gov. Jack Markell took steps to bolster the…