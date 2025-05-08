A new suicide prevention sign is unveiled in Wilmington

A new sign is unveiled at Wilmington’s Washington Street Bridge that will hopefully save some lives.

Wilmington Councilwoman Shané Darby unveiled a suicide prevention sign at the bridge - site of multiple incidents involving suicide or attempts.

The suicide prevention sign has the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number on it and says, "When it seems like there is no hope, THERE IS HELP."

Darby lobbied for the sign.

"Sometimes that's all people need is a sign like literally, literally and figuratively, and like a sign to change their behaviors, change their act or feel like they have some support. So it was very important," said Darby.

While the sign represents a proactive, public health-driven response to offer immediate help it’s also just a start for Darby.

She supports State Rep. Eric Morrison’s bill to create a state Suicide Prevention Office, and hopes if that gets approved more help would come to the city.

"It's in appropriations right now that we get funding to be able to have a suicide prevention office where we can then funnel resources and access and give people like somewhere to go if they need help, and then hopefully I can better advocate for nets to happen here and to get more signs at every bridge,” said Darby. “Because there's the Market Street Bridge, too, where people are also jumping. So this is just a start."

Darby originally lobbied for nets at the bridge, but she was told by the state that the costs are too high, that’s when she pivoted to the sign as a start.

Delaware reported 130 suicide deaths in 2022, and suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States and second leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 14 and adults aged 20 to 34.