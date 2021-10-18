-
Delaware named its 2022 Teacher of the Year this weekThe honor goes to Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School.Tabron is…
Increased funding for students in kindergarten through third grade eligible for basic special education services is now law in the state.Before House Bill…
School administrators could earn a certificate in special education under new program being launched by the Delaware Department of Education.The…
The Delaware Department of Education announced Dana Bowe as Delaware’s 2019 Teacher of the Year this week. Bowe teaches kindergarten through second grade…
The number of kids enrolled in special education programs at Delaware’s public schools continues to grow, adding tens of millions of dollars worth of…
The House Education Committee overwhelmingly rejected a proposal Wednesday that would have allowed parents of children with special needs to use state…