The Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) is bringing back its summer concert series after the pandemic forced a hiatus last year. This year's concerts…
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
Another concert series recently became a coronavirus casualty. The Riverfront Development Corporation recently canceled its Summer Concert Series.But…
News of a new riverfront apartment building planned for A St. in South Wilmington has sparked discussion among nearby Southbridge residents about what’s…
The Riverboat Queen is back on the Christina River in Wilmington starting this weekend.This is the third year that the Riverboat Queen will cruise the…