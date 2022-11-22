New lights are coming to the Wilmington Riverfront for the holidays

The Wilmington Riverfront will be lit up for the holidays and beyond starting this weekend.

Riverbright Wilmington brings a new lighting concept to the Christina Riverwalk

Its initial iteration begins this weekend, and will be one of multiple displays along the Riverwalk with the lights changing seasonally.

Riverfront Development Corporation marketing manager Joe Valenti explains what to expect for the holidays.

"The holiday iteration of this is our ‘Holiday Magic’ where we will be lighting the entire Riverwalk basically from our Tubman-Garrett Park all the way down to the Dupont Environmental Center almost two miles of Riverwalk along the Christina River,” said Valenti. “All the trees will be wrapped in Christmas lights. We'll have holiday decorations on the light poles and outdoor structures, archways that folks can walk through, and just all sorts of holiday decorations and events throughout the holiday season."

Valenti notes the lights will be year round, and the colors can be changed to match the time of year or event taking place at the Riverfront.

This spring, lights will be added to the underpasses of the Amtrak bridges connecting the Riverfront to the downtown area of Wilmington with the benefits of safety and making it more aesthetically pleasing according to Valenti.

Valenti says the lights will be accompanied by some holiday events in the coming weeks.

"We're going to be having another appearance by Santa Claus at our Hare Pavilion - that's the outdoor pavilion right on the Riverwalk. That'll be on December 10th from 4-6:00 p.m. Additionally, we have two appearances by the Little Zoo - a petting zoo - in the grass area in front of that pavilion that'll be on the 17th and 23rd of December," said Valenti.

Valenti notes there will also be an ice sculpture demonstration on the Riverwalk, and various groups of carolers and other musical performers either walking along the Riverwalk or putting on shows at the pavilion.