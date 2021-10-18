Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

-
Delaware’s Congressional delegation is supporting legislation that aims to protect some horses from painful tactics to win awards at horse shows.The…
-
A historic farm used for education in New Castle County is adding an orchard. Students, elected officials and volunteers planted forty fruit trees at Penn…
-
First State political candidates came together to set aside the campaign hostility and literally bury the hatchet Thursday.Midterm election candidates…
-
A new poll released by the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication shows Delawareans are happy with their elected leaders.The UD poll…
-
Delaware’s first woman elected to Congress has been paying attention to more than just the politics surrounding the confirmation of Supreme Court justice…
-
The new trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico and Canada could clear the way to new markets for farmers in Delaware.President Trump announced the…
-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware) toured a shelter in Dobbs Ferry New York Friday that’s housing some youth separated from their parents at…
-
Delaware’s Congressional delegation heard Friday from students concerned about recent mass shootings in schools.More than 100 high school students from…
-
State lawmakers are trying again to pass a state Equal Rights Amendment through the General Assembly. House lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on an ERA…
-
Delaware’s junior senator was part of a bipartisan group that helped end the recent government shutdown.Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) said Democrats…