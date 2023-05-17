Sussex County extends property reassessment deadline

Sussex County has shifted its property reassessment project deadline.

Earlier this week, Sussex County Council unanimously approved extending its current reassessment of all properties an additional year.

Sussex County Director of Assessment Chris Keller explains why

"Persistent challenges in the labor market have caused delays and project activities including data collection and data entry,” said Keller. “The original date for completion of the project was February 15, 2024. The amendment to the contract would extend that by one year to February 15, 2025."

The vendor handling Sussex’s reassessment, Tyler Technologies, has had a higher-than-expected staff turnover.

The company is also handling reassessment in New Castle and Kent countries.

Mike McFarlane is a senior project manager for Tyler Technologies, and he says no delay is needed for New Castle County reassessment.

"There's no delay with New Castle County because our deadline was already 2025, and so industry-wide outside of Tyler even across the country there have been troubles with hiring staff particularly at lower levels," said McFarlane.

Kent County’s reassessment deadline is set for 2024. Delaware Public Media reached out to Kent County and Tyler Technologies to ask if that needs to be adjusted, but they did not immediately respond.

All three counties are conducting assessments as part of the settlement of a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional