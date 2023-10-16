As court-ordered reassessment continues, Sussex County homeowners will soon receive mailers

Homeowners in Sussex County will receive property reassessment data mailers starting this month.

Homeowners in the Georgetown area will be the first to see the mailers. Other areas in the county will receive notices through the spring of 2024.

The mailers will give homeowners an early glimpse into the future of the values of their properties after reassessment.

Sussex County Assessment Director Chris Keeler explains why they’re sending the mailers.

"To ensure the information is correct so they can arrive at the most accurate value for the property,” said Keeler. “The mail orders will contain various information about each parcel and home on the property such as the year the structure was built, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, whether or not you have a basement and whether that's finished or not, garages, any detached structures such as whole sheds or anything like that."

It will also have a sketch and photo of the home.

Keeler notes this is part of Sussex County’s court-ordered reassessment project being conducted by Tyler Technologies.

"If they do see errors on the data mailer, they can put down their name, their contact information and mail that back to Tyler technologies, and they will be contacting you if they have any questions about the updates that you make to the data mailer," said Keeler.

Also, if you don’t receive a mailer, you should contact Tyler Technologies.

Only property owners with a dwelling on their parcel will receive the mailer. Vacant properties and commercial sites will not receive the notices.

Keeler says reassessment is on track to be completed in the spring of 2025.