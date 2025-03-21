New Castle County property owners can get help with reassessment appeals as deadline approaches

The New Castle County Board of Realtors is assisting residents with reassessment appeals.

The assistance is a collaboration between the Board of Realtors and New Castle County.

Volunteer realtors will be available to meet with property owners at various county libraries to offer help for those going through the appeals process. Registration and dates are available on the county’s website.

The assistance comes at no cost for those seeking help, and County Executive Marcus Henry says there’s been a good response so far.

"They've been assisting them, just technical assistance, in how to do that. It's been very successful so far. I think to date we've had over 180 sign-ups for this technical assistance," said Henry.

The realtors are well-versed in researching home sale data, and can help guide property owners to the data needed to determine if they want to appeal their reassessed value.

"And folks need to understand there's a difference between what your assessed values are and what the tax rate ends up being. So for them to be there to explain that to understand for them to explain the process to them. I really am appreciative of that," said Henry.

The deadline to file a reassessment appeal is March 31, but Henry notes you can appeal every year, so you’ll have a chance again to do so next year.

Sussex County also has a March 31 deadline to file a reassessment appeal.

