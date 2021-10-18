-
Strong ticket sales pushed Monday night’s massive Powerball jackpot from $685 million to nearly $700 million ($699.8M).And the drawing produced one…
-
No one hit Saturday night’s massive $635 million Powerball jackpot. That means the prize for Monday night's drawing is up to $685 million - or a one-time…
-
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $620 million.There hasn't been a winner in the popular game for the past four months…
-
More than half-a-billion-dollars is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing.No one hit Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, pushing Saturday night’s drawing…
-
Delawareans can soon get another shot at winning Powerball.Powerball is adding a third weekly drawing later this month.Drawings are currently on Wednesday…
-
Another huge lottery jackpot has gone unclaimed. Wednesday night's Powerball prize was worth about $556.7 million, but no one matched the winning…
-
The eighth-largest MegaMillions jackpot in history - $625 million - went unclaimed Tuesday night.There were no winning tickets matching all five numbers…
-
More than $1 billion is up for grabs this week in the MegaMillions and Powerball jackpots.No one hit last Friday’s MegaMillions drawing that topped $500…
-
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. No one hit the winning numbers in last night’s (Wednesday night’s) drawing - worth just over $562 million.That…
-
Lottery players are hoping there’s a little luck of the Irish left over from St. Patrick’s Day.The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is over a…