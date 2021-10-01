© 2021
Powerball jackpot reaches $620 million for Saturday's drawing

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published October 1, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is an estimated $620 million.

There hasn't been a winner in the popular game for the past four months and Saturday’s drawing is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. 

That $620 million prize is paid-out over the next 30 years - unless a winner chooses the cash option which is an estimated $446 million.

The most recent second largest winning ticket was sold to a group of Maryland residents, who won $731million this past January.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. 

The odds of winning Saturday night’s jackpot currently stand at a steep one in 292.2 million.

 

Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
