Powerball jackpot jumps to $685 million

No one hit Saturday night’s massive $635 million Powerball jackpot.

That means the prize for Monday night's drawing is up to $685 million - or a one-time cash payout of about $475 million.

That’s the 8th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the Powerball’s sixth-biggest ever.

There hasn’t been a Powerball winner since June when a ticket holder in Florida won just under $286 million.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.