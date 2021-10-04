Powerball jackpot jumps to $685 million
No one hit Saturday night’s massive $635 million Powerball jackpot.
That means the prize for Monday night's drawing is up to $685 million - or a one-time cash payout of about $475 million.
That’s the 8th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the Powerball’s sixth-biggest ever.
There hasn’t been a Powerball winner since June when a ticket holder in Florida won just under $286 million.
The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.