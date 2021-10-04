© 2021
Delaware Headlines

Powerball jackpot jumps to $685 million

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published October 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
No one hit Saturday night’s massive $635 million Powerball jackpot. 

That means the prize for Monday night's drawing is up to $685 million - or a one-time cash payout of about $475 million.

That’s the 8th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the Powerball’s sixth-biggest ever.

There hasn’t been a Powerball winner since June when a ticket holder in Florida won just under $286 million.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. 

Delaware HeadlinesDelaware LotteryPowerball
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele