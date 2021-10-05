© 2021
One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT
Strong ticket sales pushed Monday night’s massive Powerball jackpot  from $685 million to nearly $700 million ($699.8M).

And the drawing produced one winning ticket - sold at a grocery store near San Luis Obispo, California.

The winning numbers drawn were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69, The Powerball number was 15.

Last night’s jackpot was the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122-million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station. 

If last night’s winner decides to take a cash prize rather than the 30-year annuity, they will take home $496 million.

 

