Latest Powerball jackpot tops $500 million

More than half-a-billion-dollars is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing.

No one hit Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, pushing Saturday night’s drawing to $523-million.

It’s the 10th time in Powerball history that the jackpot has reached this level and is the biggest since a $731 million prize in January went to a group in Maryland holding a single ticket.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.