© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Latest Powerball jackpot tops $500 million

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published September 24, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT
powerball_2021_jackpot.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

More than half-a-billion-dollars is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing.

No one hit Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, pushing Saturday night’s drawing to $523-million.

It’s the 10th time in Powerball history that the jackpot has reached this level and is the biggest since a $731 million prize in January went to a group in Maryland holding a single ticket.

The last time the First State produced a Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station.

Tags

Culture, Lifestyle & SportsPowerball
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More