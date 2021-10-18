-
Major changes were made to DelDOT’s capital budget requests Tuesday. Drivers heading on I-95 through Wilmington may need to slow down in the work zone.…
Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
Delaware Public Media wraps up its Races to Watch series with a State House race that’s a rematch of 2018Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino has more on…
Stephanie Barry is embarking on another attempt to represent State House District 21.Barry is challenging State Rep. Mike Ramone (R-Middle Run Valley) for…
Gov. John Carney is expected to sign legislation raising the legal age to buy tobacco products in Delaware.It cleared its final legislative hurdle…
February’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) budget hearings give many state lawmakers a break from politics. That might help ease strains already seen in the…
Legislation doing away with a youth and training minimum wage is drawing criticism in the Delaware House.Democratic State Rep. Kim Williams is sponsoring…
The Delaware House made no changes to its ethics rules Tuesday as a new session started.That’s despite the behavior of some past and current members being…
Republican State Rep. Mike Ramone said he’s not responsible for his Democratic opponent losing her job at a nonprofit.Stephanie Barry worked at PAWS for…
Delaware lawmakers are searching for ways to improve conditions in nursing homes across the state. Some legislators are saying the quality of care in some…