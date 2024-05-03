House Republican Leader Mike Ramone announces candidacy for governor

Delaware House Minority Leader Mike Ramone (R-Pike Creek South) is planning a bid for governor.

Ramone has been a Republican state representative for 16 years in the Newark and Pike Creek area, but now plans to pass on running to keep that seat and enter the governor’s race on Monday.

"I did some analysis, hired a couple of consulting companies, did a lot of what I call 'name recognition things' and so forth, just to see where it stood, and I believe, as do those who I've consulted with, that as a governor candidate, I probably could be much more effective in helping others across the ticket be elected," Ramone explains.

Ramone says he is also not seeking re-election in his house seat due to his plans to relocate to a house down in Sussex County, although he notes he and his wife do not plan to sell their current home, allowing them to commute back-and-forth.

As far as his gubernatorial run, Ramone says it’s time to address what he feels is a lack of balanced conversation, common sense and professionalism in current state government.

“We need to be able to exercise a level of decorum and discussion and do what’s best for the state, not what’s best for special interests or other groups that are coming in and trying to drive the train. It’s just – we’ve never been there in Delaware. Never," he says.

Ramone calls his candidacy a “breath of fresh air” after over 30 years of Democratic leadership in the executive branch.

He argues there has been a series of constitutional breaches recently by Democratic majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, and he wants to prioritize fairness and respectability during his candidacy.

“I'm not critiquing the Democrats. I'm critiquing supermajorities. If this was all Republican, I’d be saying the same thing. Supermajorities do not work, and we need to find a way to bring balance. The fastest way to do that – get a governor from the opposite party.”

Ramone says his policy platform will focus on addressing the opioid crisis, supporting small businesses and first responders and prison and education reform.

"Why aren't we doing things in more of a statewide focus, rather than having a Secretary of Education, a Department of Education and 19 school districts, all of which are funded and taking money out of the children's school classrooms," he says. "I'd rather that money be in the classrooms, support the structure of the school with the principal and the organization, and find a way to help children get better results."

Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray also announced her candidacy on April 25 in a letter posted on the 38th District Republican Club website.

Executive Director of the Delaware Republican Party Nick Miles confirms Murray will file for candidacy on Wednesday, May 8.

Murray and Ramone's announcements set up a three-candidate Republican primary including retired NYPD officer Jerry Price who filed in December.

The Democratic primary is also shaping up to have three candidates for governor, including Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara.

"I'm not running against Julianne, I'm not running against Bethany, I'm not running against Matt, I'm not running against Collin, I'm not running against Mr. Price — I am running for Delaware," Ramone says.

Delaware's 2024 Primary Election is set for Tuesday, September 10.