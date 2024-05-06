Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray decides against a run for governor

Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray no longer plans to run for governor again in 2024.

Following House Republican Leader Mike Ramone’s (R-Pike Creek South) announcement Friday he’s entering the gubernatorial race, Murray reverses course on launching her bid.

In a statement from the Delaware GOP, Murray says her focus is on party unity and organizational strength as the Republican Party works to avoid Democrats strengthening their control in the General Assembly.

“With Mike Ramone now choosing to run for governor, it kind of leaves the 21st [district] open, and so we’re going to have to focus on preventing the supermajority for the House – for the Democrat Party – from them gaining a supermajority, and that’s going to be our focus and that’s going to be Julianne’s focus," says Delaware GOP Executive Director Nick Miles.

He says the state party plans to announce its official endorsement later this month.

“At the party convention, which is on May 18, delegates will vote for the nominee, and then that’s when the endorsement can come from the state party itself.”

Former NYPD officer Jerry Price is the only other Republican who has filed to run at this time.

Ramone and Price are set to face each other in the GOP Primary on Tuesday, September 10.

Murray previously ran against current Gov. John Carney in 2020 and lost by a 59% to 39% margin.

The Democratic Primary is shaping up to have three candidates for governor - Lt. Gov Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara.