Dover’s Madison Brengle failed in her bid to reach the third round at Wimbledon for a second straight year.Brengle lost her second round match to Camila…
Dover’s Madison Brengle pulled off an upset win in the first at Wimbledon Monday.Brengle defeated Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3,…
Dover’s Madison Brengle saw her run at Wimbledon end Friday. Two days after the 27-year-old Brengle scored an upset win over two-time Wimbledon champ…
Dover’s Madison Brengle scored a significant upset on one of the biggest stages in tennis.The 27-year-old Brengle knocked off Petra Kvitova in three sets…
Dover native Madison Brengle didn’t have a chance to savor her win over Serena Williams very long.A day after the 26-year-old Brengle stunned the number…
Dover native Madison Brengle is starting the new year with the biggest victory of her career.The 26-year-old Brengle stunned Serena Williams - the number…
Dover native Madison Brengle made an early exit in women's singles action at Wimbledon. The 26-year-old dropped her first round match in the year’s third…
Madison Brengle continues to make a name for herself on the women’s pro tennis tour in 2016.The 25-year-old Dover native scored another upset win at the…
Madison Brengle’s breakout 2015 season on the pro tennis tour was rewarded by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcaster Association.The state’s sports…
Dover’s Madison Brengle’s run at the Australian Open ended Friday night.The 25-year-old Brengle lost in the third round to 7th seed Angelique Kerber of…