An effort to bring affordable housing for people with disabilities to Wilmington’s West Side – along with some new businesses – is moving…
Leaders in Delaware’s Latin American community say they hope the Supreme Court upholds DACA when it reviews the program next year.The court announced…
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki recently issued an executive order creating a committee to ensure an accurate count of city residents in the federal census…
The Coalition for Delaware’s Kids, a diverse group of community leaders, is asking lawmakers to set aside unexpected tax revenue from last year for…
Pre-school programs in Kent and Sussex Counties are getting a boost from a new federal grant.Gov. John Carney (D) announced the $7.6 million award…
The Governor addressed a large crowd at the Latin American Community Center’s Carnaval festival in Wilmington as he recognized the start of Hispanic…
LACC’s family immigration services program will join Catholic Charities and the Service for the Foreign Born as the only providers of these kids of…